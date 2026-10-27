Japan’s $2t trade: How much Bangladesh shares

Japan, the world's fourth-largest economy, conducts nearly $2 trillion in trade with countries around the world every year. It also trades with Bangladesh. The volume of imports and exports, or bilateral trade, between Bangladesh and Japan is only $3.28 billion. Japan is Bangladesh's ninth-largest export destination. Bangladesh mainly imports cars, electronic products, iron and steel from Japan.

At one time, it was widely believed that Japan would become the world's largest economy. Rising from the ruins of World War II, the country emerged as a major industrial power. It once enjoyed near-monopoly dominance in the global markets for automobiles, electronics and technological products.

Japanese products were once synonymous with cars and electronics in the Bangladeshi market. Honda motorcycles dominated the narrow lanes, roads and highways. People once associated the word motorcycle with Honda and colour televisions with Sony.