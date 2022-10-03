Export earnings in first quarter see 13.38pc growth

According to the latest statistics of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the overall export earnings during this three-month period were also 0.62 per cent higher than the strategic export target of $12,420 million.
The EPB statistics, however, showed that the single month’s export earnings witnessed a fall of 6.25 per cent bagging $3,905.07 million.
Although the export of RMG items witnessed a growth of 13.41 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year (FY23) totalling $10,274.33 million, the single-month export of RMG items in September witnessed a fall of 7.52 per cent.
Talking to BSS, director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Mohiuddin Rubel said that amid a sign of global economic recession, the worldwide demand for apparel has declined and the selling of RMG items at the retail level has witnessed a fall.
Rubel, however, mentioned that the Bangladeshi RMG manufacturers are cautious enough about the export of RMG items under the current global context.