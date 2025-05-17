No reason to fear US tariffs: Debapriya

Debapriya termed the US reciprocal tariffs a form of “toxic tariff treatment” and said political motives outweigh economic rationale in the move by the new US administration. He also expressed doubt about the effectiveness of Donald Trump’s tariff policy. He doesn’t believe the objectives behind the policy will be achieved, as the market will not respond positively.

He pointed out that the policy used to impose reciprocal tariffs is not completely right from the economic point of view. They are imposing tariffs as per trade deficits with the respective countries. But the growth of the service sector is much higher in current reality. It means they did not consider the entire trade.

Besides, the existing trade deficit may not sustain in the next year, he said, adding that if the US revises the tariff every year, there will be no stability required for investment.