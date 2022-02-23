Economists, financial experts for further reducing corporate tax rate

Economists and financial sector experts have demanded of the government to further reducing the corporate tax rate and thus widening the tax net in order to improve the investment-friendly environment of the country.

They also suggested for identifying newer sectors for realizing tax, collecting revenues through automated method and thus making the tax collection method more taxpayer friendly to boost revenue generation.

They made the proposals at a pre-budget meeting with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) held at the conference room of NBR Building in the city's Segunbagicha area today.

Presided over by NBR member (customs policy) M Masud Sadique, representatives from Policy Research Institute (PRI), Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA), Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), UK based PWC, and audit firm Snehasish and Mahmud Company Ltd took part in the discussion meeting.