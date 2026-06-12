Those who stole bank funds will not be left in peace: BB Governor

Bangladesh Bank Governor Md. Mostaqur Rahman has revealed that one-third of all banking funds have been stolen. Noting that a significant portion of this money has been laundered abroad, he warned that those responsible for stealing bank funds will not be left in peace.

The governor further remarked that recovering laundered assets is a challenging task, with the global recovery rate standing at a mere 2 per cent. However, intensive efforts are underway to repatriate the money, and some funds have already been recovered.

Governor Mostaqur Rahman disclosed this information while responding to questions from journalists during a post-budget press conference.