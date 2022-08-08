NBR collects over Tk 3.01 trillion revenue in FY22

He, however, informed media that the revenue collection by the NBR in the last fiscal year was lower than the fiscal target of Tk 330,000 crore (3.3 trillion).

Muneem said, “Although the revenue collection by the NBR was 8.6 per cent lower than the fiscal target, but the growth that we’ve achieved can’t be termed as bad considering the slow growth and current situation of the global economy.”

The NBR chairman informed that out of the overall revenue collection by the NBR in the last fiscal, Tk 89,423.80 crore (894.23 billion) came from customs with a growth of 15.9 per cent, Tk 108,418.23 crore (1.08 trillion) came from VAT having a growth of 11.9 per cent while the rest of Tk 103,791.81 crore (1.03 trillion) came from income tax and travel tax with a growth of 21.79 per cent.