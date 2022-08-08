NBR collects over Tk 3.01 trillion revenue in FY22

He, however, informed media that the revenue collection by the NBR in the last fiscal year was lower than the fiscal target of Tk 330,000 crore (3.3 trillion).
Muneem said, “Although the revenue collection by the NBR was 8.6 per cent lower than the fiscal target, but the growth that we’ve achieved can’t be termed as bad considering the slow growth and current situation of the global economy.”
The NBR chairman informed that out of the overall revenue collection by the NBR in the last fiscal, Tk 89,423.80 crore (894.23 billion) came from customs with a growth of 15.9 per cent, Tk 108,418.23 crore (1.08 trillion) came from VAT having a growth of 11.9 per cent while the rest of Tk 103,791.81 crore (1.03 trillion) came from income tax and travel tax with a growth of 21.79 per cent.
Talking about fulfilling the revenue collection target in the current fiscal year, he said that efforts would be there to collect more revenues through expanding the income tax net.
The NBR chairman said since it has been made mandatory for submitting income tax return certificates for availing various government certificates in the budget, the initiative is expected to expand the tax net significantly in the current fiscal year.
NBR members Abdul Mannan Shikder, Shams Uddin Ahmed, Zakia Sultana, among others, were present.