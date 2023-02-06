Widen VAT net to boost revenue collection

Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem chaired the seminar.
Addressing the officials of NBR, the commerce minister said, “We are talking about coordination in some matters from the Ministry of Commerce. It’s the best. We want you to do that with our combined efforts.”
In 2026 there will be pressure on customs duty. It is expected that after graduation from LDC list, the NBR would face several challenges. The commerce minister has advised looking at the scope of VAT and income tax. Its net must be widened, Munshi said.
“Now if you go to collect income tax, you will become disliked by people. No one wants to pay tax, you have to take a positive role there too,” he pointed out.
He also said, “We need a Smart Bangladesh. Ending digital and moving towards smart. To reach the goal, your actions must be smart. That’s why I heard about different processes, and different types of automation coming. I am very optimistic; your work will take us forward in building Smart Bangladesh.”
The NBR is organising a two-day revenue conference on 5 and 6 February to increase public awareness and develop a revenue-friendly mindset.
Simultaneously, the new NBR premises were inaugurated at Agargaon on 5 February. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the revenue conference and the new building.