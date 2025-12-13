Onion: Govt to issue 200 import permits daily
To keep the onion market stable, the government will issue 200 import permits (IP) daily from 13 December, 2025.
Each permit will allow the import of up to 30 tons of onions, as before, according to a PID handout received here on Friday.
Applications submitted earlier will remain valid meaning only importers who applied for permits from 1 August, 2025 onwards can reapply.
Each importer can submit one application at a time.
The Ministry of Agriculture said this process will continue until further notice to ensure a stable onion market.