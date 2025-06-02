Share market investors get nothing

Amid a continued fall in share prices, many investors have lost interest in the stock market after failing to cope with mounting losses.

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, DSEX, has dipped to a five-year low, while daily turnover fell to alarming levels.

Following the political changeover through the July uprising, investors were hopeful about a revival of the capital market. But the reality is in contrast as within a month, the market once again fell to a prolonged slump.

In protest, frustrated investors took to the streets, while some were hopeful that the budget will come up with some recovery measures for the stock market, including incentives for investors. But the proposed budget has disappointed them, offering little to directly benefit investors.