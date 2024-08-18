Power, gas tariffs not to increase at executive order

The activities of raising power and gas tariffs at the executive order will remain stopped. If necessary, the prices will be adjusted through a hearing at Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

The decision was taken from a meeting of the power and energy adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan with the officials of the power and energy division Sunday.

After the meeting, the adviser told the media, “People’s suffering has intensified due to raising power and gas tariffs repeatedly. That is why no such decision will be taken that would worsen the suffering. We will not raise the prices unless we are forced. If necessary, the commission will consult all the stakeholders before taking any decision following the guidelines.”