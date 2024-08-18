Power, gas tariffs not to increase at executive order
The activities of raising power and gas tariffs at the executive order will remain stopped. If necessary, the prices will be adjusted through a hearing at Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).
The decision was taken from a meeting of the power and energy adviser Fouzul Kabir Khan with the officials of the power and energy division Sunday.
After the meeting, the adviser told the media, “People’s suffering has intensified due to raising power and gas tariffs repeatedly. That is why no such decision will be taken that would worsen the suffering. We will not raise the prices unless we are forced. If necessary, the commission will consult all the stakeholders before taking any decision following the guidelines.”
Fouzul Kabir Khan further said that all the ongoing activities under the controversial special law for increasing the speedy supply of electricity and fuel have been suspended for the time being.
He further said they will allow agreements already signed under this special law, known as the immunity clause, to remain in place and decisions will be made after reviewing the contracts. Since the contract has been made, it cannot be cancelled at will. For this, the legal aspect should be looked into.
Whatever decision is taken, people’s expectations will be reflected in that, he insisted.
Fouzul Kabir Khan said it is not that everything of the previous government will have to be cancelled. Good works will be continued and the unnecessary projects will be scrapped. This is because the continuity of the government has to be maintained.
Speaking about contractual appointments, the power and energy adviser said, “Everyone cannot be excluded en masse. We need people for work. An opportunity will have to be given to the people who were involved with irregularities during the previous government… I told the officials you have to work to fulfil the expectations of the people.”
The advisor said, “Our main goal will be austerity. Protecting public interests and public expectations will be our main task.”
In response to a question about the gas crisis, Fouzul Kabir Khan said, “I have instructed the Petrobangla chairman to find out the specific time for the launch of the summit terminal.”