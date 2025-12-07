Bangladesh to allow limited onion imports amid price spike
In order to keep the onion market stable, permission for limited imports of onions will be granted from Sunday. A total of 50 IP (import permits) will be issued each day. Each IP will allow the import of a maximum of 30 tonnes of onions.
This information was provided in a press release issued by the ministry of agriculture on Saturday.
According to the press release, only those importers who applied for import permits from 1 August onwards will be eligible to submit applications again. Each importer will be allowed to submit an application only once.
This procedure will remain in effect until further notice to ensure the onion market remains stable.
In the capital, onion prices have increased by 20 to 30 taka per kilogram within one week, now exceeding Tk 150. The early season onions have not yet begun to reach the market.
In addition, import permits have not been issued. Retailers informed Prothom Alo that these factors have contributed to the price increase.
Commerce adviser Sk Bashir Uddin told journalists on 9 November that a decision on onion imports would be made if market prices did not decrease. However, if prices return to normal levels, no further permits will be issued.