Bangladesh to allow limited onion imports amid price spike

According to the press release, only those importers who applied for import permits from 1 August onwards will be eligible to submit applications again. Each importer will be allowed to submit an application only once.

This procedure will remain in effect until further notice to ensure the onion market remains stable.

In the capital, onion prices have increased by 20 to 30 taka per kilogram within one week, now exceeding Tk 150. The early season onions have not yet begun to reach the market.