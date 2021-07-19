Evaly asked why legal action won’t be taken against it

1. It was first asked why, till 14 March, Evaly only had a running capital of Tk 650 million (Tk 65 crore) against Tk 4.07 billion (Tk 407 crore) taken from clients and merchants. Did Evaly have the balance amount? If it did, the details were to be provided. If not, a full explanation was required.

2. Till 15 July, what were the liabilities to the clients, what was the position of the products to be provided to the clients in exchange for the payments taken from them, and what were the future plans?

3. Till 15 July, what were the liabilities to the merchants and what were the payments made so far and what were the future plans?

4. How much had Evaly taken from clients from when it started business till 15 July, how much had been paid to the merchants and how much had been paid for administration and other areas?

5. What was Evaly’s business method and how did it plan to overcome the present situation.

6. Was there any business practice or method still prevailing in Evaly that was contradictory to the digital commerce regulations and the digital commerce guidelines? If so, a credible explanation as required.