Penalties applied for income tax return submission now, what tax benefits cannot be availed?

The deadline for individual taxpayers to submit income tax returns has now expired. The filing period ended on 31 March.

However, what happens to those who, for unavoidable reasons, have still not submitted their returns?

Will they face severe consequences? The answer is no. Taxpayers may still submit their income tax returns even now.

They may file outstanding returns for up to the previous two tax years. However, they must pay a penalty and will also lose access to several tax benefits.

Although this will increase costs, it will spare them from future complications.

If a taxpayer fails to submit a return for any year, they will later need to provide a reasonable explanation for that failure when filing future returns.