Export earnings see over 54pc growth in March

Country’s export earnings witnessed a whopping 54.82 per cent growth in March fetching $4,762.22 million buoyed by the healthy performances of the RMG, manufactured commodities, leather and leather products and specialized textiles, reports BSS.

According to the latest figures of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the single-month export earnings are also 34.22 per cent higher than the strategic export target of $3,548 million.

The single-month export earnings in March 2021 were 3,076.03 million.