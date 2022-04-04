Export earnings see over 54pc growth in March

The EPB statistics also showed that the export earnings during the July-March period of the current fiscal year (FY22) reached $38,605.67 million with a healthy 33.41 per cent growth.
The country’s export-oriented sectors bagged $28,938.35 million during the July-March period of the last fiscal year (FY21).
During this nine-month period, the RMG shipment grew by 33.81 per cent to fetch $31,428.4 million.
Of the receipts, around $17,119.90 million came from knitwear shipments, while woven items fetched around $14,308.50 million, according to the EPB.
Two other major export sectors—agricultural and leather and leather products—also saw 28.35 per cent growth to earn $958.46 million and 30.95 per cent growth to bag $896.8 million respectively during this nine-month period.
Besides, fish, pharmaceuticals and plastic products also posted impressive growth during this period.
The data mentioned that all sectors, except jute and jute goods, had been performing well in the first nine months of the current fiscal year.
Jute and jute goods suffered a negative growth of 6.97 per cent during this July-March period.