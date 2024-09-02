Export data to be reconciled soon: Salehuddin

Adviser to the interim government on the Ministries of Finance and Commerce, Salehuddin Ahmed on Monday said that the export data would be reconciled soon while a projection would also be made after setting the target for export earnings.

“We’ve discussed a wide range of issues including export data as there were something between the export data of EPB and ASYCUDA (NBR). I’ve asked them (EPB) to reconcile finally the export data and it will be done as soon as possible. I’ve also asked them (EPB) to make a projection,” he told the reporters at his ministry on Monday.

Salehuddin, also the adviser to the interim government on the Ministry of Science and Technology, said that the board meeting of the EPB would be held soon where all things would be finalised.