Allocation in health, social safety net sectors shrink

The International Monetary Find (IMF) imposed several conditions and suggested many things while giving loans to Bangladesh.

They stressed on increasing the allocations in the education and health sectors even if it does need a cut in the subsidies for other sectors. They suggested this to highlight the importance of the education and health sectors.

However, there will be no reflection of this in the upcoming budget. It has been learnt that the allocation has been decreased in several sectors defying the suggestion from the IMF.

According to the planning ministry, although the allocation in the education sector has increased in the proposed Annual Development Programme (ADP), there are proposals to cut the allocation for the health sector. Besides, the allocation for social safety nets is also decreasing.