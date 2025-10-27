Remittance inflow surpasses USD 2b in 25 days

Data from the central bank show that during the first 25 days of October, state-owned banks channelled USD 384.6 million (38 crore 46 lakh), while two specialised banks received USD 197 million (19 crore 70 lakh).

In contrast, private commercial banks facilitated USD 1.45 billion (144 crore 63 lakh) and foreign banks accounted for USD 4.87 million (48 lakh 70 thousand) of total remittance inflows.

Banking officials noted that since the fall of the Awami League government in August last year, the flow of remittances through formal banking channels has increased.

The high exchange rate of the US dollar has also encouraged expatriates to send money through legal means. These factors have contributed to a steady rise in remittance inflows in recent months, a trend that has continued this month as well.