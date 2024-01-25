ADP: Housing sector takes priority over agri, health, other key areas

Insiders said the authorities are spending the healthy allocations to construct residential flats for government officials in different districts, including Dhaka and Chattogram. At the same time, some flats and plots are being built for selling to low and middle-income people.

Former state minister for planning Shamsul Alam defended the higher allocations for housing, saying that the allocations have been made considering requirements of the officials.

He also attributed the increased allocations to the Covid-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war, and the subsequent realities.

“The economy plunged into large-scale uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. Various new sectors have emerged in the changed context, where additional allocations had to be made,” he noted.

It was learned from the planning commission review that the general public service sector, which was slated to receive 5.3 per cent of the total ADP as per the five year plan, got less than 1 per cent.