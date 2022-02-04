FBCCI to work for restoring confidence in e-commerce sector

The country’s apex business body, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) has said it will work for regaining the consumers’ confidence in e-Commerce as this sector holds huge potentials for growth.

The sector suffers a crisis of consumer confidence, the FBCCI’s Standing Committee on E-Commerce said at its first meeting on Thursday promising to work to overcome this situation and create new entrepreneurs.

Shomi Kaiser, director in charge of the committee and president of E-Cab said e-commerce businesses have bloomed during the Covid pandemic and generated thousands of employment.