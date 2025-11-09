Chittagong port: New surcharge postponed for a month
The High Court has suspended the implementation of the Chittagong Port Authority’s decision made on 30 September to collect the newly imposed surcharge for one month.
The HC bench of justice Kazi Zinat Hoque and Justice Ainun Nahar Siddiqa issued the order along with a rule today, Sunday, after a primary hearing on a writ petition.
Earlier, on 14 September, a gazette notification on the port’s revised tariffs was published.
According to the notification, charges for various port services were increased by an average of 41 per cent, with the highest rise in container transport fees.
The Chittagong Port Authority later issued a circular on 30 September stating when these new tariffs would be implemented, specifying that they would take effect from 15 October.
Last month, a writ petition was filed on behalf of an organisation called the Bangladesh Maritime Law Society challenging the validity of the gazette and the circular.
In court, the writ petition was argued by lawyer Mohiuddin Abdul Kader, while deputy attorney general Noor Muhammad Azmi appeared for the state.
Later, Mohiuddin Abdul Kader told Prothom Alo that the Chittagong Port Authority had issued a circular on 30 September specifying when the new tariffs would take effect.
The High Court has suspended the implementation of this circular for one month. The tariffs had been increased by an average of 41 per cent, but with the suspension, they cannot be collected for the time being.
However, deputy attorney general Nur Muhammad Azmi told Prothom Alo that an appeal will be filed in the Appellate Division against the High Court’s order suspending the Chittagong Port Authority circular.
The writ petitioner’s lawyer said that the rule has asked why the 14 September gazette and the 30 September circular should not be declared beyond legal authority.