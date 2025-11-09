Chittagong port: New surcharge postponed for a month

The High Court has suspended the implementation of the Chittagong Port Authority’s decision made on 30 September to collect the newly imposed surcharge for one month.

The HC bench of justice Kazi Zinat Hoque and Justice Ainun Nahar Siddiqa issued the order along with a rule today, Sunday, after a primary hearing on a writ petition.

Earlier, on 14 September, a gazette notification on the port’s revised tariffs was published.

According to the notification, charges for various port services were increased by an average of 41 per cent, with the highest rise in container transport fees.