Chittagong port: Increased surcharges may trigger price hike

Ignoring users’ objections, the new additional tariff at Chittagong port will come into effect after midnight next Tuesday. The new tariff has been increased by nearly 41 per cent. Review of various studies shows that once implemented, Chittagong port will become a high-cost port in the region.

Right before handing over four major container terminals to foreign operators, the government has taken steps to increase port tariffs. A large portion of the port fees will be directly collected by the foreign operators.

The project’s transaction advisor, International Finance Corporation (IFC), an affiliate of the World Bank Group, stated in its report last April that the existing tariff structure is insufficient to attract private investment. It was mainly after this that the move to raise port tariffs gained momentum, which will take effect next Tuesday.

Experts say that port tariff increases will lead to a proportional rise in costs. Shipping companies have already started raising charges step by step to pass on the additional port expenses, and traders are expected to pass on these extra costs as well.