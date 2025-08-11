Chittagong Port: Foreign operators to take over by December

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Ashik Chowdhury has announced operators will be appointed by 31 December to run the Chittagong Port’s New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), Laldia Terminal, and Bay Terminal.

He made the statement yesterday, Sunday, after inaugurating a service desk for port users at Gate No. 4. Chittagong Port Chairman Rear Admiral S M Moniruzzaman and other senior port officials were also present at the event.

The process of appointing foreign operators for these container terminals began last August, during the tenure of the ousted Awami League government.

Under this plan, the government has almost finalised the appointment of UAE-based DP World for the NCT, Netherlands-based APM Terminals for the Laldia Char terminal, DP World for one of the Bay Terminal projects, and Singapore’s PSA International for the other.