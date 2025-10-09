Bangladesh Bank buys $2.08b from banks to stabilise forex market

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Thursday purchased another US$107 million from 10 commercial banks through an auction as part of its ongoing efforts to stabilise the foreign exchange market.

With this latest acquisition, the total amount of dollars bought by Bangladesh Bank since July now stands at $2.08 billion.

The central bank acquired the US dollars via the foreign exchange auction committee, utilising the multiple price auction method. The exchange rate for this transaction was fixed at Tk 121.80 per dollar.