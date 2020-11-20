Finland companies keen on bilateral trade with Bangladesh

Finnish companies are keen on availing bilateral solutions in close partnership with Bangladeshi counterparts, said Juho Romakkaniemi, the president and CEO of Finland Chamber of Commerce (FCC), in an FBCCI Cloud Conference on Wednesday.

FCC is eagerly waiting to engage with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) alongside trade ministries in the upcoming ‘Bilateral Business Event’ on 9 December, he said, reports news agency UNB.

FBCCI president Sheikh Fazle Fahim delivered the welcome speech at the cloud conference titled ‘Bilateral Trade and Investment Opportunities in the Ongoing Global Pandemic and Beyond’, according to a press release from the apex trade body.