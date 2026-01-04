Decision to cut savings certificate profit rates withdrawn, previous rates retained

The government has withdrawn its decision to reduce the profit rates on savings certificates and has reinstated the previous rates.

The Finance Division requested the Internal Resources Division (IRD) to issue a gazette notification cancelling the newly announced profit rates and maintaining the earlier rates today, Sunday.

The IRD will now issue the relevant notification in this regard.

As a result, investors in savings certificates will continue to receive profits at the same rates that were in effect from 1 July to 31 December 2025 for the next six months as well.