Success rate of start-ups to pave way for others: Speakers

Speakers at a seminar on Saturday said the success rate of start-ups would pave the way for others to come in the competitive market, reports news agency BSS.

They said although start-ups are doing relatively well in Bangladesh, but the success rate is not quite satisfactory because of various problems including regulatory issues like lack of access to finance, age-old valuation process, lack of private equity and incubation.

The speakers said this while addressing a seminar on ‘Journey of CMSMEs from start-up to scale up: Prospects & challenges’ organised by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI).