5 factories out of 1278 closed in Savar, Ashulia, Gazipur: CA’s press wing
About 99.26 per cent garments factories are open now at Savar, Ashulia and Gazipur as normalcy has returned to the RMG sector in the country.
No crisis was reported in the garments at Savar, Ashulia, Narayanganj and Gazipur as of 8:00 am Monday morning, according to a situation update issued by the chief adviser’s press wing.
Currently three factories (including two factories as per rule 13/1) out of 407 are closed throughout Savar and Ashulia areas, while all factories in Narayanganj are open.
Two factories out of 871 are shut throughout the Gazipur area, it added.