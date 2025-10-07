Inflation in Bangladesh edges up to 8.36pc in September
The point-to-point inflation in Bangladesh edged up slightly to 8.36 per cent in September, from 8.29 per cent in August.
According to data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) on Monday, the rate was significantly higher at 9.92 per cent during the same month last year.
Inflation has now remained above 8 per cent for more than three years since August 2022.
The BBS data shows that both food and non-food inflation increased in September. Food inflation rose to 7.64 per cent from 7.6 per cent in August, while non-food inflation climbed to 8.98 per cent from 8.9 per cent.
A year earlier, in September 2024, food inflation stood at 10.4 per cent and non-food inflation at 9.5 per cent.
Rural areas experienced slightly higher inflationary pressure than urban areas last month. Rural inflation rose to 8.47 per cent in September from 8.39 per cent in August. In the same month last year, it was 10.15 percent.
In rural regions, food inflation edged up to 7.54 per cent from 7.5 per cent, while non-food inflation increased to 9.4 per cent from 9.28 per cent.
In urban areas, overall inflation inched up to 8.28 per cent in September from 8.24 per cent the previous month. Urban food inflation rose to 7.94 per cent from 7.87 per cent, while non-food inflation moved slightly higher to 8.51 per cent from 8.49 per cent.
Meanwhile, the BBS data shows that the general wage growth rate slipped to 8.02 per cent in September from 8.15 per cent in August. In September last year, the rate was 8.01 per cent — marking the 44th consecutive month that wage growth has trailed behind inflation.