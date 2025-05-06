Reserves cross $22 bn-mark on back of strong currency, remittances

Bangladesh’s gross foreign exchange reserves on Tuesday, 6 May stood at $27.44 billion, according to Bangladesh Bank.

By the more commonly used and accepted reserve calculation around the world, that excludes "encumbered reserves", the reserve figure is $22.06 billion, after paying different payments and energy bills.

It has climbed back up past $22 billion after 7 months.

The foreign exchange reserve is gaining stability gradually after the political changeover on August 5, 2024, as trust rebounds in the economy and banking system.

In the first 10 months of the current fiscal year 2024-25 (July to April), the total inward remittance is $24.54 billion. In comparison, the remittance inflow during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year (FY2023- 24) was $19.11 billion. This indicates a growth of 28.3 percent in remittance flow during this time.