Onion prices fall slowly at Dhaka kitchen markets

Retail prices of onions fall slower in the capital’s kitchen markets than the price at the wholesale markets.
Traders said they are yet to receive imported onions and prices start decreasing slowly. They couldn’t sell onions at low prices as they earlier purchased at high price.
According to retailers, imported onions have already arrived in the wholesale markets. Onion prices would fall further once the supply of kitchen item increases in the retail market.
Visiting kitchen markets in the capital’s Malibagh, Mogbazar and Karwan Bazar, traders were seen selling local onions at Tk 75-85 a kg. But the price was Tk 60-70 a kg three days ago.
Prices of onions reached Tk 90-100 a kg until the government announced allowing import, resulting in a sharp fall in the wholesale price.
Wholesale trader Abdul Mazed from capital’s Shyambazar told Prothom Alo onion prices dropped sharply due to arrival of imported onions. Price of local onions falls by more than Tk 50 a kg at the wholesale market, he added.
Traders were seen selling imported onions at Tk 60-62 a kg in Karwan Bazar on Wednesday.
No imported onions were seen at Mogbazar and Malibagh kitchen markets.
Retailers, however, said they would start selling imported onions in a day or two after selling out local onions.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Abdul Jalil, owner of Rahim Store at Malibagh kitchen market, said he is selling local onions at Tk 75-80 a kg.
"Price would fall further after imported onions arrive. As a result, I am selling onions at the price I bought," Jalil added.
Zainal Abedin, owner of New Renewal Enterprise in Mogbazar, told Prothom Alo, “Customers told me they saw in news that prices of onions have decreased. But I couldn’t sell out onions that I purchased earlier at higher price. I can sell onions at lower price after purchasing imported onions.”
According to the agriculture ministry sources, the government has so far given permission to import 433,000 tonnes of onions from India over the last two days since Monday. Data from customs at the land ports shows price of imported onions stands at Tk 19 a kg including customs duty and taxes.
An import permit issued by the Plant Quarantine Wing (PQW) of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DEA) under the agriculture ministry is required to import onions.
The agriculture ministry suspended the import of onions from 15 March to 4 June considering the interest of farmers.