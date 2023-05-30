Allowances to increase only by Tk 50 to Tk 100 after 7 years

In the upcoming fiscal 2023-24, the budget for the social safety net programmes will see only a slight increase. Allowances in certain programmes will see a rise by Tk 50 to 100. Notably, the government has made the decision to raise this allowance after seven years. In addition to the nominal increase in allowances, the number of beneficiaries will be expanded as well.

In the budget of the current fiscal 2022-23, the allocation for the social safety net programmes was Tk 1.13 trillion. Sources from the finance division of the finance ministry said, Tk 1.26 trillion is likely to be allocated in this programme in the next fiscal, which is less than 3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

Experts suggest that the government often fails to provide adequate funds for social safety net programmes. Consequently it includes some programmes in the category that do not genuinely qualify as social safety net programmes. The government incorporate sall that programmes as social safety nets as a strategy to show more total allocation in these sectors.