FTA, FIPA negotiations with Ottawa on the cards: Bangladesh envoy to Canada

In order to increase Canadian investment and trade in Bangladesh, free trade and foreign investment promotion and protection agreement between the two countries are on the table, said Bangladesh high commissioner to Canada Khalil Rahman.

He informed this at a virtual meeting of the Canada-Bangladesh Joint Working Group on Strengthening Commercial Relations on Monday night, reports BSS.

Citing the complexity of Canada’s visa processing as a major obstacle to bilateral trade, the high commissioner said talks are also underway to set up a visa office at the Canadian high commission in Dhaka.