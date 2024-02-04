LPG price goes up for seventh consecutive month
The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas again by Tk 41 per 12-kg cylinder.
They raised the price by Tk 29 last month. This is the seventh consecutive time the government has raised the LPG price in the country. The price last dropped in July last year.
The newly declared rate will be in effect from 6:00 pm Sunday. The rate of 12-kg cylinder of LPG for the month of February has been fixed at Tk 1,474, which was Tk 1,433 in December. The 12-kg cylinders of LPG are mostly used in households.
BERC member Md Yasin Chowdhury announced the new rate of LPG at a press conference at the regulatory body’s office in the capital Sunday.
The agency updates the price of LPG every month.
BERC said that the price of LPG has increased in the global market due to the war in the Middle East.
The BERC has been determining the price of LPG since April 2021. Propane and Butane, two main ingredients of LPG, are imported from different countries.
Saudi based company Aramco reveals the price of these two ingredients every month. It is known as the Saudi cargo price (CP). The BERC adjusts the price of LPG considering CP as the base price.
According to the BERC, the price LPG provided by the private companies, including the value added tax, has been fixed at Tk 122.86 per kg, which was Tk 119.40 last month.
The price of different sizes of LPG cylinders will be fixed as per this.
However, the price of LPG gas provided by government companies has not been raised.
Meanwhile, the price of LPG used for cars (auto gas) has been fixed at Tk 67.68, which was Tk 65.76 before.
There are various sizes of LPG gas cylinders varying from 5 kg to 45 kg. Apart from the household works, LPG is used in restaurants, public transports and industries.