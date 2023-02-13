Second Dhaka-London trade, investment dialogue due in Dhaka 19 February

Cooperation in areas such as GSP (Generalised System of Preferences), LDC (Least Developed Country) graduation, investment cooperation, access of Bangladeshi professionals to UK service sectors, trade facilitation, ease of doing business, taxation issues and intellectual property protection are likely to be discussed in the dialogue.
There is a commitment from the two sides to a private sector led growth, encouraging investment, and addressing barriers to trade faced by their companies when exporting goods and services.
In the first-ever such dialogue held on 16 February 2021, Bangladesh and the UK agreed to develop a future trade partnership that will increase mutual prosperity and further Bangladesh’s economic development as it graduates from Least Developed Country status.
The UK is “committed” to working with Bangladesh to create a trade and investment relationship that helps grow both the economies.