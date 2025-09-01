Impact of PK Halder’s irregularities: Financial institutions in loss for over half a decade

Bangladesh’s non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) continue to reel from the legacy of Prashanta Kumar (PK) Halder’s financial manoeuvring, which has left the sector mired in sustained crisis.

For six consecutive years, the industry has been posting losses, with aggregate deficits reaching Tk 35.55 billion (3,555 crore) at the close of 2024—almost double the Tk 18.03 billion (1,803 crore) loss recorded in 2023.

The decline of the NBFI sector can be traced back to 2014, when PK Halder, then managing director (MD) of one institution, exercised covert control over four others under various guises. Through these, he channelled out a huge amount of money under the pretext of loans, a pattern of malpractice that mirrored the scandals of the S Alam, with whom he was closely aligned.

The collapse of several of these institutions has now dragged down the sector as a whole.