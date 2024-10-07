Govt forms task force to monitor market

The notification also said that the task force would regularly visit different markets, large warehouses, godowns/cold storage and other places of the supply chain, and will also monitor the issue of keeping the prices of essential commodities at a reasonable level.

The task force would also ensure that the price difference between production, wholesale and consumer levels remain at minimum level and would exchange views with all stakeholders in this regard.

After daily monitoring, the task force would send a report to the price review and forecast cell of the Ministry of Commerce and the central control room of the DNCRP.