Govt forms task force to monitor market
The government has formed a “special task force” to monitor and review the market situation and supply chain of essentials at the district level.
A gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Commerce Monday said this.
Additional deputy commissioner will be the convener of this special task force, while assistant director of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) will be the member secretary.
Additional superintendent of police, district food controller or appropriate representative, district livestock officer or appropriate representative, district fisheries officer or appropriate representative, agriculture marketing officer or senior agricultural marketing officer, CAB representative and two student representatives will be members of the task force, it added.
The notification also said that the task force would regularly visit different markets, large warehouses, godowns/cold storage and other places of the supply chain, and will also monitor the issue of keeping the prices of essential commodities at a reasonable level.
The task force would also ensure that the price difference between production, wholesale and consumer levels remain at minimum level and would exchange views with all stakeholders in this regard.
After daily monitoring, the task force would send a report to the price review and forecast cell of the Ministry of Commerce and the central control room of the DNCRP.
The DNCRP will submit a report to the commerce ministry by 7:00 pm every day after compiling and reviewing reports received from different districts.
The notification also mentioned that the task force can co-opt members if necessary.