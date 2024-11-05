12-kg LPG cylinder price declines by Tk 1 in November

Price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) remains almost the same for the month of November.

According to Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), the price of per kg LPG has decreased by Tk 0.7 to Tk 121.25 per kg for the month of November from the previous price of Tk 121.32.

The BERC announced the new price, saying that a 12 kg LPG cylinder’s price has been decreased by Tk 1. The new prices will be effective from 6 pm on 5 November.