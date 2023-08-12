TCB to sell commodities at subsidized prices on Sunday

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi will formally inaugurate the operations at the west-side road of Town Hall market in the city’s Mohammadpur area.

Talking to BSS, spokesperson of TCB Humayun Kabir on Satuerday said that some 10 million family card holders would be able to buy lentil, edible oil and rice at subsidized prices for the month of August.

The family card holders will be able to buy such items from their designated areas or designated distributors of their respective areas.