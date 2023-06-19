Financial deficit followed by dollar crunch

The prevailing dollar crunch has pushed the country’s financial deficit into a dire condition. Foreign exchange expenditure has increased more than the inflow resulting in a gaping financial deficit. This is the first in over a decade and the highest deficit in history. The financial deficit has a direct impact on the country's foreign exchange reserves, which are gradually plummeting as a result.

Remittance is now being received within a day. A significant portion of the earnings from exports is used to import raw materials. Additionally, not all export earnings are received promptly. The country's inflow of dollars also relies on foreign loans, grants, and foreign investments. Furthermore, private sector entrepreneurs have obtained loans from foreign institutions for imports, known as buyer's credit. Local banks have also borrowed from foreign banks. However, all of these sources of inflow are currently experiencing a decline.

Conversely, there has been an increased inclination to repay foreign loans due to the rising dollar price. This has resulted in a decrease in the inflow of dollars into the country and has contributed to a financial deficit. As a consequence, the pressure on the dollar has not diminished, and the decline in foreign exchange reserves persists. Despite these circumstances, banks continue to exert control over the price of the dollar. It is uncertain how much this price will go up further.

The price of the dollar fixed by the government is now Tk 108, but it goes up to Tk 113 for imports. Meanwhile, the country's foreign exchange reserves have decreased from USD 41.74 billion a year ago to USD 29.77 billion.

Experts believe that keeping the financial accounts stable is more important for developing countries as the credit rating of a country depends on it. Foreign investors are also not interested in investing if there is financial deficit. Bangladesh Bank is also concerned about the issue.