Rice import through Benapole land port resumes after 10 months

Rice import through Benapole land port has resumed after 10 months.

A consignment of 512 tons of rice entered the port Sunday afternoon, which was released from the port Monday morning.

M/S Belal Hossain and M/S Lipu Enterprise are importing rice at the rate of USD 340 per tonne.

Benapole customs authority has fixed import duty on fine rice at USD 450 per ton and on coarse rice at USD 380 per tonne.