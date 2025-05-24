European firm LDC to expand operations in Bangladesh

Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), an Europe-based merchant and processor of agricultural goods, is planning to expand its operations in Bangladesh by importing products through its local office and supplying them directly to local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), according to sources from its South and South-East Asia in Singapore.

The company took the expansion decision after three years of its operation in Bangladesh from 2022.

Established 174 years ago, LDC operates in more than 100 countries worldwide. It operates in Bangladesh under the name Louis Dreyfus Company Bangladesh Limited. Among the European agricultural commodity providers, it is the first firm to establish a direct operation in Bangladesh.