Inflation exceeds 9pc in March

The country's inflation rose to 9.33 per cent in March, the second highest in 2022-2023 fiscal.
The planning minister M A Mannan came up with this disclosure on Tuesday following a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).
The planning ministry collected the information from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).
According to the BBS report, the inflation in foods caused the rise of overall inflation in March. The food inflation rose to 9.09 per cent in March, which was 8.13 per cent in February and 6.34 per cent in March of 2022.