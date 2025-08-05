Export earnings register 25pc growth in July

Out of the total $4.77 billion, RMG fetched $3.96 billion, marking 24.67 per cent growth.

Within the RMG segment, knitwear exports rose by 26.01 per cent to $2.17 billion, while woven garments grew by 23.08 per cent to $1.78 billion.

Home textiles marked a 13.24 per cent growth to $68.08 million in the first month of the current fiscal year of 2025-26.

Meanwhile, earnings from jute and jute goods exports recorded a 4.92 per cent growth to fetch $55.44 million in the last month.