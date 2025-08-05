Export earnings register 25pc growth in July
The country’s export earnings recorded a robust double-digit growth of about 25 per cent in July 2025.
According to the latest data of Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), the country exported goods worth US$4.77 billion in July, the first month of fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26) -- marking a 24.9 per cent increase compared to $3.82 billion recorded during the same month last year (FY2024-25).
Out of the total $4.77 billion, RMG fetched $3.96 billion, marking 24.67 per cent growth.
Within the RMG segment, knitwear exports rose by 26.01 per cent to $2.17 billion, while woven garments grew by 23.08 per cent to $1.78 billion.
Home textiles marked a 13.24 per cent growth to $68.08 million in the first month of the current fiscal year of 2025-26.
Meanwhile, earnings from jute and jute goods exports recorded a 4.92 per cent growth to fetch $55.44 million in the last month.
Earnings from leather and leather products registered 29.65 per cent year-on-year growth, earning $127.38 billion in FY’26.
Agricultural products earned $90.50 million, showing 12.86 per cent growth.
Frozen and live fish exports recorded a 42.71 per cent growth to earn $41.20 million in July’25, led by shrimp shipments that increased by 47.38 per cent to $31.23 million.
Engineering products recorded 74.45 per cent growth and earned $58.23 million.
Plastics exports came to $21.16 million in July last with a 7.41 per cent growth.