US trade delegation due in Dhaka next week for talks on finalising trade deal

A US trade delegation will arrive in the capital next week to discuss progress on finalising the possible trade deal with the USA alongside talking about reducing further the reciprocal 20 per cent tariff currently imposed on Bangladeshi exports to the US market.

“We’re trying to get a further tariff cut on our exports to the USA. The negotiations will focus on expediting the efforts for finalising a trade agreement alongside securing a further cut in the tariff during the delegation’s visit,” Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman told the BSS on Thursday afternoon.

The visit of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) team starting Sunday, will be lead by Brendan Lynch, the assistant USTR for South and Central Asia.