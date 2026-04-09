Economic momentum slows due to Middle East war

Bangladesh’s economic momentum slowed last month due to the war in the Middle East and the long Eid holiday. Overall economic activity weakened as the manufacturing sector slipped into contraction and the pace in the agro-processing sector declined significantly.

The trajectory of the economy is measured monthly through the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI).

Over the past year, the economy has shown alternating trends, expanding one month and slowing the next. Most recently, the PMI fell by 2.2 points to 53.5 last month. In February, the PMI stood at 55.7, while in January it was 53.9.

The PMI is jointly prepared by the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and the research organisation Policy Exchange of Bangladesh. The PMI for March was released on Wednesday.