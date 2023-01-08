Loan irregularities unabated in December despite November mishap

Despite being at the center of discussion for loan irregularities in November, Islami Bank has stubbornly continued the trend as it later disbursed over Tk 30 billion in loan from three branches in Chattogram disobeying the lending rules.

The loans went to three Chattogram-based companies – Century Food Products Limited, United Super Traders, and M/s Murad Enterprise. To sanction the loans, the bank defied the fact that it is dealing with a liquidity crunch and having to borrow money from the central bank as well as other commercial ones.

Bangladesh Bank, the banking sector regulator, appointed an observer in the largest private sector bank on 11 December in an effort to rein in the rampant irregularities. The observer has been looking into the disbursal of a Tk 100 million loan, collection and current balance of the bank since 15 December.