Sukuk can become an alternative investment sector, what is required
People seek safe avenues for investing their hard-earned savings. In this regard, alongside savings certificates, fixed deposit receipts (FDRs), and bonds, Sukuk may emerge as a new alternative investment option.
To support this objective, Bangladesh Bank aims to make Sukuk more attractive to general customers.
Bangladesh Bank has simplified the investment process in Sukuk for both individual and institutional investors.
From now on, investors will be able to open a Sukuk Investor ID through banks or financial institutions by submitting the required documents and paying the prescribed fees.
Recently, the Debt Management Department of Bangladesh Bank issued a circular outlining the new guidelines, applicable charges, and the documents required for opening a Sukuk investment account. Investors must open these accounts through banks or financial institutions.
Documents required to open a Sukuk Investor ID
Various documents are required to open a Sukuk Investor ID –
For individual investors
Application form
Bank account information
National Identity Card or passport
Photograph
TIN certificate (where applicable)
Contact information
Nominee’s photograph and details, including the nominee’s National Identity Card, passport, or birth registration certificate
For non-resident or foreign individual investors
Application form
Investor account information
Photograph and passport
TIN certificate or tax certificate
Contact information
Nominee’s photograph, passport, National Identity Card, or birth registration certificate
For banks, financial institutions, and limited companies
Application form
Bank account information
Registration form
Licence issued by the relevant authority (where applicable)
Memorandum and articles of association
Board resolution
TIN certificate
Registered address
Detailed contact information of the relevant individuals
Photograph and identification documents of the authorised signatory
For pension funds, provident funds, gratuity funds and mutual funds
Application form
Bank account information
Registration or approval certificate
Trust deed (where applicable)
Resolution of the Board of Trustees or minutes of the meeting
Certificate from the National Board of Revenue (NBR), where applicable
Contact information of the authorised signatory
Photograph and National Identity Card of the authorised signatory
For sole proprietorships or partnership businesses
Application form
Bank account information
Trade licence
Partnership deed (for partnership businesses)
TIN certificate
National Identity Cards of the owner or partners
Contact information of the owner or partners
Nominee’s photograph and details (for sole proprietorships)
Nominee’s National Identity Card or passport (for sole proprietorships)
For non-resident or foreign organisations
Application form
Investor’s bank account information
Memorandum and Articles of Association (where applicable)
Partnership deed for partnership businesses (where applicable)
Resolution of the Board of Trustees or minutes of meetings (where applicable)
TIN certificate or tax certificate
Registered address
Applicable charges
Under the new guidelines, Bangladesh Bank has clearly specified the fee structure, including VAT, for Sukuk investments.
For individual investors, the maximum charge for opening an Investor ID, participating in the primary auction, and annual maintenance has been fixed at Tk 200 for each service.
For institutional investors, the maximum charge for each of these services has been set at Tk 500.
In addition, investors must pay a fee of Tk 100 for each transaction in the secondary market.
Investors will receive one income tax certificate free of charge each year. However, for any additional certificates, the applicable fee will be a maximum of Tk 200 for individual investors and Tk 500 for institutional investors.
Services available free of charge
Authorities have kept several services completely free of charge for the convenience of investors. Banks may not charge any fee for the payment of profit, rent, or principal amounts.
In addition, investors will not have to pay any fee for obtaining investment amount or holding reports, nor for closing a Sukuk Investor ID.
Application process and required information
Investors must submit applications through the “Government Securities Investment Window” of the relevant bank or financial institution.
Bangladesh Bank will open these Investor IDs through the Shariah Security Module maintained by the central bank.
Individual investors must submit the prescribed application form, bank account information, National Identity Card or passport, photograph, e-TIN certificate (where applicable), and nominee information with photograph.
Bangladeshi expatriates and foreign investors must provide details of their resident foreign currency or local currency “Taka”.
Institutions, limited companies, trusts, or provident funds must submit registration certificates, minutes of board meetings, and the required documents of authorised signatories.