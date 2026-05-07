Sukuk can become an alternative investment sector, what is required

People seek safe avenues for investing their hard-earned savings. In this regard, alongside savings certificates, fixed deposit receipts (FDRs), and bonds, Sukuk may emerge as a new alternative investment option.

To support this objective, Bangladesh Bank aims to make Sukuk more attractive to general customers.

Bangladesh Bank has simplified the investment process in Sukuk for both individual and institutional investors.

From now on, investors will be able to open a Sukuk Investor ID through banks or financial institutions by submitting the required documents and paying the prescribed fees.

Recently, the Debt Management Department of Bangladesh Bank issued a circular outlining the new guidelines, applicable charges, and the documents required for opening a Sukuk investment account. Investors must open these accounts through banks or financial institutions.