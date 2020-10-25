Gold, flavoured milk, nail polish among 43 products need mandatory BSTI certificate

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has decided to include 43 new essential products under the mandatory quality certificate considering their growing demand among the people.

The products include low-fat milk, flavoured milk, ice lolly, natural mehdi, dishwashing liquid, liquid toilet cleaner, nail polish, gold, cotton sari made in power loom, passenger car tires and rims, and power transformer, reports UNB.

The decision was approved at the 34th Council Meeting of BSTI on Sunday, according to a press release.