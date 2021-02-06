Gold prices may be fixed according to 'new system'

In the meantime, general secretary of the jewellers' association, Dilip Kumar Agarwalla, told Prothom Alo, "We are thinking of taking only VAT into consideration when fixing the price of gold, not making charges. We will hold a meeting shortly, but first will consult with the National Board of Revenue (NBR). If there is a circular to include VAT in the price, then a meeting may not be required." He said that the price of silver may be determined similarly.

The jewellers' association for quite some time has been considering the inclusion of VAT and making charges in the price of gold. This was supposed to have come into effect from 1 January this year, but there was opposition from certain influential businesspersons. They had planned on demanding a cut in VAT rates. The leaders have now decided to take the views of the other gold businessmen and then proceed with a decision.

A section of the businessmen fear that the price of gold may exceed Tk 80,000 per bhori if VAT and making charges are included. Also, most businesses outside of Dhaka do not pay VAT. The jewellers in Dhaka's big markets pay VAT. If the prices are fixed in keeping with the process, many businessmen may not agree and this will create problems.

Vice president of Bangladesh Jewellers' Association, Dewan Aminul Islam, told Prothom Alo, "Whether now or later, we must introduce transparency in our business. Presently there is both VAT and making charges, so the price won't increase for now." He said if VAT and making charges are included in the price of gold, the small businesses won't suffer. He said it would the big businesses that would face pressure.

The jewellers' association presently fixes the price of gold based on the international market and the country's bullion market. But with the volume of legally imported gold not adequate, the price per bhori of gold in the local market is always Tk 4000 to Tk 5000 higher than that of the international market. With fluctuations in the international market, the price of gold was adjusted 14 times last year alone. At the start of last year, gold was Tk 60,361 per bhori. Despite the gold prices falling five times over the year, it ultimately increased by Tk 12,305 per bhori.