Govt fixes potato prices

The government has fixed the prices of potatoes at three stages of its sales amid public criticism over soaring prices of daily essentials.

Department of Agricultural Marketing (DAM) took the decision on Wednesday.

It has fixed prices of potatoes Tk 30 per kg at retail level, Tk 25 at wholesale level and Tk 23 from cold storage.

The DAM said the law enforcement and consumer rights authorities will take action in case of failure to maintain prices. Letters have been sent to all the deputy commissioners across the country in this regard.